Local high school grads headed to SEC Championship with the Dawgs

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two of the guys on the Dawgs roster played high school football right here in our area.

Reid Tulowitzki graduated from Lakeside High School He is currently a redshirt sophomore for the Dawgs.

CLICK HERE to check out Tulowitzki’s high school highlights

KJ McCoy graduated from Swainsboro High School. He is a freshman on the Dawg’s roster.

CLICK HERE to check out McCoy’s high school highlights

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne took a trip south to Emanuel County, GA to talk to KJ “Robocop” McCoy’s former coaches.

Watch the full interview with Coach Dwight Smith below

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story