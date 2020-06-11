Local health expert explains asymptomatic versus presymptomatic spread of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An expert with the World Health Organization said it’s rare for asymptomatic people to spread COVID-19.

The statement had drawn criticism but a health expert in Augusta told NewsChannel 6 WHO’s statement is similar to what we’re seeing in the CSRA.

“WHO’s statement would be consistent to what we’ve seen here. When we have someone who ends up testing who just got testing,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at Augusta University Health.

Asymptomatic is a term used for people who do not and will not show symptoms of their COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Coule explained, “It doesn’t look like that’s a major cause of transmission. It’s the people who, I happen to test you today and you’re positive. Two days from you now you develop symptoms.”

Those patients are called presymptomatic. Presymptomatic people can transmit the virus and can be very infectious before showing symptoms.

“The confusion is around understanding which of those that you are and we won’t know that until we give you time to develop symptoms,” said Dr. Coule.

The good news at AU Health, healthcare professionals are not seeing an increase in those admitted to the hospital.

Dr. Coule said, “Those that are being admitted to the hospital now seem to have a less severity of illness. Exactly why that is, we are unclear. We think that the summer weather has an effect on that in both the number of people being infected. Perhaps also, about how severe their disease is because we get a lower dose of infection when it does occur.”

He suggested asymptomatic people should probably not be tested, rather focus on those with COVID-19 symptoms. AU Health will continue to work with state and local governments with antibody testing.