AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Pendleton King Park has plenty of trees covered in plants that could be a danger to nature, and the Ivy League is hoping to cut all of them down.

“I’m just heading up this Pendleton King restoration project initiative just kind something I came up with affectionally referred to as the ivy league just as a pond on the fact we deal with a lot of English ivy’s” said John Patten Moss.

John Patten Moss is the organizer behind the ‘Ivy League’ a group that is working to cleanup Pendleton King Park.

“To the untrained eye it’ll probably be hard to notice basically what we’re doing is seeking out invasive species that are from Europe and Asia and we’re removing them manually and treating them with chemicals” said Moss.

Moss says the group got a grant from the Georgia Botanical Society to help clean parts of the park and remove English ivy’s. But there’s more to be done. “A lot of them were planted a couple decades ago and they’re just spreading into the woods we’ve taken out Chinese holly’s and Bradford pears” said Moss.

So far they have cut down trees on a walking trail that were covered in vines. The goal is to inform people on how to recognize plants that could be a danger to wild life.

“I guarantee our birds and wild life notice I mean Pendleton king park we’ve documented a 151 bird species here and A lot of them move through and use the park to rest on migration” said Moss.

The Ivy League meets every first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.