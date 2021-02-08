Local group participates in SOUPer Bowl of Caring

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A local organization scored a touchdown in giving today.

Children and parents of the Augusta chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated collected and donated more than 450 pounds of food to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.



Today, they unloaded all of the items at “The Masters Table” on Fenwick Street in downtown Augusta.



The group also donated more than 200 pairs of socks for the homeless.



This is part of the national “SOUPer Bowl of Caring.”



It’s a national initiative for people of all ages to contribute to help those in need.



This is just one of the many ways the Augusta chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated gives back to the local community.