Local girl gives away free lemonade, pears to help beat the heat

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – One Augusta girl is doing what she can to help people beat the heat during the pandemic.

8-year-old Jennifer Howard has been handing out free pears and fresh lemonade to people as they pass by her house.

Jennifer, with the help of her grandmother Maxine McCleese, has given away close to eleven-hundred pears, which all came from her grandmother’s backyard.

The pears are now all gone but Jennifer plans to keep giving out lemonade to those who need it.

“It blesses my heart. I’m proud of her. She is a wonderful little girl. She’s my very best friend. Nana loves you,” said her grandmother Maxine McCleese.

A number of folks who stopped by made donations to Jennifer for her good work.

