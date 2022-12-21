AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-“communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more. And we just want to urge all Georgians to be ready. And certainly, that goes for our teams and we are working on that as we speak.” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Many people across Georgia are preparing for the extremely cold weather this weekend.

“The worst weather from this front is actually going to be like on the precipitation concern is loaded to north Georgia so the CSRA is just going to be very cold with that we ask that people be mindful of their three P’s your pets your plants and your pipes” said Andrew Jensen , Deputy Director Augusta-Richmond EMA.

Andrew Jensen says if you have a sprinkler system outside your home it’s best to keep it off this weekend. The running water can cause damage to roadways and a hazard to drivers.

Taking care of plants is also important—it’s best to keep them covered or bring them inside your home.

” when in doubt cover it’s better to be overprepared than underprepared if you have anything in pots like on your front porch like if you have any ceramic pots that you can put inside, I suggest moving them inside” said Hannah Barnes, Greenbrier Plant Nursery.

The NewsChannel 6 VIPIR 6 weather alert team reports temperatures are expected to be in the teens. And officials are also making sure people who need shelter are protected as well.

“GEMA is continuing to be in constant contact with the local emergency management agencies. Local warming stations will be activated.” said Kemp.

“The cold in that temperature range isn’t necessarily a cause for concern but it does become concerning when it is caused by precipitation in this case it really isn’t” said Jensen.