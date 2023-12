(WJBF) – A local filmmaker is kicking off the Kwanzaa holiday with a new movie entitled “Kwanzaa Family Vacation”.

The movie was written, produced, and directed by our very own Karlton T. Clay and features a cameo by Dee Griffin. The film is about a young woman who spends the holidays with her boyfriend’s family and learns about the principles of Kwanzaa.

The film was shot in Augusta. This is Karlton’s 5th holiday film. It is available for a limited time on Vimeo on Demand.