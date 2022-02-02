Local film makers “Wages of Cine” announce new film festival

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Local filmmakers “Wages of Cine” are at it again.

The group has gained notoriety in the CSRA for its special brand of film making and its efforts to give local filmmakers a bigger platform to showcase their work.

One way that they’ve done this is their annual “31 Days of Horror” film series where a different local director is featured each day for the month of October.

“Every year we’ve done a ’31 Days’ event in the month of October and this year’s a little bit bigger.

Now we’re giving people more time, we’re announcing it earlier, we’re going to have an actual film festival at Le Chat Noir, September 30, and you need to check out filmfreeway/31daysofcine and you can submit your one to five minute film today,” said Director, Stephen Gilliam.

If you’re a local filmmaker, the folks at “Wages of Cine” hope to see you come out, whether it be as a filmmaker or simply to come out and see other directors’ work.



“Every year you want to do something bigger and better and this is just a great step forward and the next progression of it. If you love watching movies, if you want to see something unique and not just the same old, same old, you want to come out to Le Chat Noir, which is one of the greatest theaters in Augusta and enjoy some films,” said Gilliam.

You can submit your film now. The “31 Days of Cine” Film Festival takes place on September 30th at Le Chat Noir.