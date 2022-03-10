AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– An Augusta family started a fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees. The fundraiser has since grown to a much larger scale than they expected.

Angela Gore says over the past few weeks, her heart has broken for the people of Ukraine.

“It’s pretty scary for all of us right here. That’s terrifying for us and we’re not there where they are. Everybody wants to do something. A little something. When everybody does a little something, that turns into a big something,” Gore said.

Gore and her family found a way to help. They began baking Ukrainian cookies to sell to their friends and neighbors. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to The American Red Cross.

Gore posted about the treats on Facebook and the response has been huge. They raised more than $400 in the first day.

“I personally did not think it would be this much. I thought it would be a max around 300 cookies, but is has been a lot more,” said Gore’s son Alex.

The family says they’re touched by the response from their neighbors.

“It’s just a great feeling of community coming together. I already know that we have an amazing community here and neighbors that support each other and always want to pitch in and help each other out, but it’s just knowing that everybody feels the same way. That everybody is concerned,” Gore said.

To fulfill all the orders, it’s all hands on deck in the Gore kitchen.

“Working together as a team is really fun and good. It’s almost like a family bonding experience also while helping other people,” Alex said.

Gore says she’s taken the opportunity to teach her children the Golden Rule.

“The main lesson or memory for them is we do unto others as we would have them do unto us,” Gore said.

The fundraiser was only supposed to last two days, but now they’ll bake through the season of Lent. You can order for pickup or local delivery on Augusta Cookies for Ukraine Facebook page.