Local family raises money for playmates for CHOG in honor of late son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local family started a foundation to raise money for kids with pediatric cancer.

It’s called the Alex Strong Foundation and honors their son who died of Neuroblastoma about a month ago.

They money will go towards playmats to donate here at the Childrens Hospital of Georgia, and it’s all inspired by their one and a half year old son Alex Dexter.

His family is laying down the groundwork to keep his memory alive.

They want people donate, purchase a shirt, or register online and post videos of an exercise dedicated to him.

Father and president, Chris Dexter, says, “I’ve already seen people post videos doing his workout and it just makes you feel really good and it brings tears to your eyes.”

One of the exercise is moves is called the Alex Press. The Dexter family wants people to do 8 rounds of 25 double unders and 20 Alex Presses. The numbers 8, 25, and 20 represent the day Alex died.

The idea of exercising gets people to push their body to work hard, to show support for kids undergoing treatment.

The foundation has already raised about $9,000 that they wish to assist the Children’s Hospital where needed.

“Alex taught us a lot of lessons,” says his dad, Chris, in tears.

Alex’s mom and treasurer, Erin Dexter, says, “you just learn to take one day at a time. Be grateful for everything you have in the moment.”

If you’re not big into exercise, you can still donate and purchase a shirt.

The Dexter family is hoping the community shows support September 23rd-30th.

For registration information CLICK HERE. Find them on Instagram @alexstrongfoundation.