AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – With the anticipation of frigid weather conditions over the next couple of days, Georgia Governor Kemp has issued a state of emergency for the entire state.

VIPIR 6 Meteorologists say these temperatures are beginning in Wilkes County.

“A wind chill advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight for Wilkes County down to Emmanuel. We’ll have a cold front coming through impacting Wilkes County around 2 a.m.,” VIPIR 6 Meteorologist Jenna Petracci said.

But the entire CSRA will experience the cold front and though the holidays are just a few days away, local EMS officials want to caution people on the weather conditions.

“We got the city and county working together. If we do have a power outage for a long period of time, we’re gonna move people to our heated shelters,” said Blake Thompson with Wilkes County EMS.

Icy and salted roads are something that people could expect if we begin to see precipitation.

“Some of the water over the roads is going to ice over and they just have to be real careful on black ice because you’ll never see it,” Thompson said.

Patsy Gray plans on spending Christmas with her family, unless the weather is just too much.

“I’m going to stay placed in my home, I’m going to put the fire on, I have plenty of food.”

And Calvin Jenkins is hoping for a white Christmas.

“Just get to where I’m going, stay in the house with the family– enjoy this time of the year.”

Local EMS officials say to act fast if you and your family plan to travel for the holidays.