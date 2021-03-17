Local emergency management agencies preparing for severe weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Right now, it’s relatively calm in the CSRA but that may all change soon as a storm approaches.

“We’ve been on webinars all day with the National Weather Service in Columbia and Peachtree City,” said Columbia County Public Relations Manager Cassidy Harris.

The latest data from the National Weather Service in Columbia shows tornadoes in the CSRA are a possibility Thursday. In Columbia County, road crews are on standby and it may be a busy Thursday at the emergency operations center.

Harris said, “The concern is not necessarily localized flooding but more so with the wind gusts and what we’ve heard is wind gusts up to 29 mph at this time. So of course, there’s a chance that could increase. There’s a chance the wind gusts could decrease.”

It’s a similar situation in Richmond County as first responders are also keeping a close watch on the wind.

“We are advising anyone who’s living in a mobile home or trailer to try and seek alternative shelter. That’s a friend’s house, family member’s house, hopefully, they work in an office so hopefully, they’re not at home during the day,” said Jason Dehart with Augusta Fire & EMA.

National Weather Service readings from Daniel Field indicate wind speeds will be peaking Thursday afternoon.

“And lasting until into the early evening so there’s going to be about four to five hours we’ll see the worst of it,” said Dehart.

Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency Director Suzy Supergeon said, “Here in Edgefield County, we’re looking at somewhere in between the worst part of the storm come through 10:00 and 1:00 o’clock, around those times.”

Spurgeon also believes flooding is unlikely due to the incoming storm, but people need to be ready.

She said, “Make sure that the emergency warning on your phones are activated if you have a cell phone or have your weather radios turned on or your TVs so that you know if something is happening in the area.”

For the latest, local weather updates, check-in with us routinely on our website, social media pages, and apps.

You can also download the CodeRED app for critical and customized alerts.