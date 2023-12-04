AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Wellstar MCG Health, it’s estimated more than 600,000 people will die of cancer in the U.S. this year.

But one of the hospital’s own, Dr. Brandy Gunsolus, is taking a blood test that could save thousands of lives.

This breakthrough is what doctors around the country have been hoping for, but for Gunsolus, the milestone is personal.

“All four of my grandparents passed away from cancer. My dad has been diagnosed with two different types of cancer–bladder cancer and melanoma–and I’m what’s called germline positive, so I have tested positive for cancer causing genes,” said Gunsolus.

She’s been in her profession for 23 years, and over that course of time she’s seen a lot.

But one of the things she has always seen is the continual impact that cancer has on thousands of people.

It’s the second leading cause of death in the United States–right behind heart disease–and Gunsolus says it’s partly because detecting cancer early has been almost impossible.

“The reason why cancer is the leading cause of death is because we don’t catch it early enough,” said Gunsolus.

But that could soon change, thanks to this new blood test known as the Galleri Test–the first approved test for Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED).

The Georgia Cancer Center is the first in the region to offer the Galleri blood test for MCED, which is a new way to screen for the disease.

It’s been available at Wellstar MCG Health for the last two months, and Dr. Gunsolus was critical in getting the test to the hospital.

The technology has been used for expectant moms to find out the gender of their babies–but with recent tests, they’ve found it can detect more than 50 types of cancer from just 1.5 tablespoons of blood.

Gunsolus says this is possible by looking for various patterns.

“Every cancer has it’s own DNA pattern. Those tumors are specific–so a breast cancer would look different from a colon cancer, and that would look different from a pancreatic cancer, and you’ve also got those that are HPV–Human Papillomavirus driven, so those have their own DNA pattern,” said Gunsolus.

On top of detecting various forms of cancer, Gunsolus says this test could also help doctors diagnose patients with cancer before they experience symptoms.

“This test will help us diagnose cancer before patients are symptomatic. Once patients become symptomatic, they’re usually a Stage III or Stage IV, which makes it more difficult for us to treat. So the earlier we can catch cancer, the more likely we’ll be able to treat it, get that cancer back into remission, and save lives,” said Gunsolus.

The test is recommended for those 50 or older that are at increased risk for cancer, or individuals with high risk due to family history.

However, Gunsolus says this test is not recommended for are pregnant women–because it’s difficult to tell between a fetus and a tumor–as well as pediatrics, because their cells grow at a much faster rate.

While the testing is still in the early stages, she says this is a turning point in screening and diagnosing cancer going forward.

“I really do think this is going to be one of those turning points that we see in certain areas. This is going to change the way that we start looking at screening, and monitoring cancer from here on out,” said Gunsolus.

Dr. Gunsolus says she’s not expecting a high demand at the start because it’s not covered by insurance–but that’s expected to change in the next 12-18 months.

“Grail–the company that actually developed the Galleri Test–they have filed all the paperwork with Medicaid and Medicare services. That’s the first step to getting insurance coverage. Once Medicare and Medicaid then CMS has the coverage for it, then the commercial payers will also follow suit,” said Gunsolus.

If you are interested and qualified to take the test, you are able to do so.

Dr. Gunsolus says you must see an AU provider first, and it’s only available by physician order.

The test is offered at a discounted rate of $799 for patients at Wellstar MCG Health, and for patients outside of the system the cost is $950.

You would set an appointment with a physician, and you can request that appointment on their website, which you can find here.