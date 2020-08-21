Local deacon cooking up support for healthcare workers and families

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – When Lloyd Stukes recovered from the coronavirus, he asked himself one question.

“How can I give back and help someone since I’m a firsthand witness of exactly how this can overtake you?” asked Lloyd Stukes.

He ran a catering business for years and knows his way around the kitchen. So, the answer was clear.

“What I do is cook. I said, ‘let me cook for families that are sheltered in place.’”

Since April, Stukes has given hot meals and groceries to dozens of people who lost their jobs or needed some help. He says he’s nowhere near slowing down.

“Then I wanted to go a little larger, a little wider. I went to the first responders, the people that are taking care of COVID-19 folks.”

Every Saturday, Stukes takes food to healthcare workers at all three hospitals in Augusta. It’s a one-man operation, but he is receiving support from the community.

Chastady Bynes is a regional human resources manager who has known Stukes for about 20 years. When several of her associates in the hospitality industry lost their jobs this year, she turned to her church community. Bynes said Stukes was quick to give her a call.

“If you look in the dictionary and look for the word charity, you should see Lloyd Stukes’ name besides that word,” Bynes said. “He provided enough food to feed a lot of people in their households and enough food to last three or four days.”

Stukes says he’ll continue to help the community as long as there’s people in need.

