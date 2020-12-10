Local dance community pays respects to Wyman Scott through dancing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A community comes together to honor Wyman K. Scott’s legacy through eight count dancing at the Golden Artillery Dance and Tumbling Studio.

Scott was one of the two victims involved in a double homicide in early November at the Johnson Beauty and Barber Salon off of Eve Street.

The local dance community strutted their stuff in the dance studio. Scott was one of the few male cheerleaders for Paine College.

Leonardo Devine, one of Scott’s closest friends was the event organizer for the dance session.

To pay homage, Devine used some of Scott’s dance techniques for the dance schedule. He also said that he was someone to look up to as a person, who knew how to dance with grace and conviction.

“I met him at Paine College when I was younger and he just brought me up far as knowing business and also just the dancing. He critiques us as if he is our mentor, our coach,” said Devine.

Devine gathered so much business acumen from Wyman that he developed and established a dancing business of his own.

“The business is called ‘Sette It Off’. The name stems from how Wyman used to set it off with his dance moves,” said Devine.

Devine said that Wyman was a pillar to the dance community.

Tonya Butler tells me he was a sight to see, saying that he gave so much life and poise in his dance routines.

“He could bring it when it was time to bring it. And, you know he could kind of be chill with it. So, you know he was kind of both to me. He always helped pump people up, get you excited through dance and just let you enjoy it,” said Ms. Butler.

Transitioning from college to the real world, Wyman was a flight attendant. He was also interested in getting back into tumbling and gymnastics before his death.

As of now, there is no information on a suspect in the murder.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.

MORE TOP STORIES: