Local COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many health experts say even though vaccines are rolling out, we’re not out of the woods yet.

“Most of our ICU units now actually have COVID patients in them. We’ve had to convert more units over to COVID and we’re currently again stressing the system at our facility and other facilities in town,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, Augusta University Health Chief Medical Officer.

Currently, Aiken Regional Medical Centers is reporting 866 positive cases in the county. Twenty-seven are hospitalized and 76 have died.

University Health Care System is reporting a record of 120 COVID patients hospitalized Monday bringing the total number of COVID admission since March to 2074.

This is not a new wave but a continuing one according to Dr. Coule.

He explained, “This is a large number of people infected at Thanksgiving and unfortunately I think Christmas is going to be a one-two punch in terms of the number of COVID cases. So, as we infected people, and the Thanksgiving holidays that has continued to grow exponentially.”

At MedNow Urgent Care facilities, staff is testing about 600 people a day.

“It’s valuable information even though most of the patients we’ve seen did not need any further treatment in an emergency department or hospitalization or anything like that,” said Dr. Mark Newton, MedNow Urgent Care Founder and CEO.

At AU Health, Dr. Coule says almost 85 people were admitted to the hospital Monday.

He said, “That’s 85 active COVID patients that are currently on COVID precautions. We actually have more of that in house. Once a patient has cleared the immediate infectious period, we remove those from our numbers but we actually have many more that are in the facility and obviously occupying a bed.”

“Percentage positives and asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people is going up. Small amount of good news with that is those people probably are getting some of the same benefit that we’re trying to do with the vaccination. They’re getting an immunity that will last for a certain length of time,” added Dr. Newton.

Jim Anderson, Jefferson County’s Emergency Mangagement Director says while active coronavirus cases have dropped as people are coming out of quarantine or isolation, the infection rate appears to be increasing.