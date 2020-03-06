Local couple stuck on cruise ship due to Coronavirus concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – About 35-hundred passengers are on board a cruise ship about 50 miles from San Fransisco, California. One local couple is also aboard the ship after cruising to Hawaii.

Teresa Duncan Johnson and her husband live in the CSRA and took the cruise to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary.

Now, they are being prevented from docking due to the possibility of more than 60 passengers being exposed to the coronavirus by a man who died from the virus on a different leg of the cruise.

Thursday evening, Newschannel Six’s Dee Griffin spoke with Johnson, who described the process of getting the tests.

“From what I understand is they just left with the helicopter. They took 100 test kits. There were about 62 passengers on board who had been on the previous cruise. It was the one to Mexico. They just stayed on it to go to Hawaii. So, they had quarantined them yesterday. They did tests with them and there were some crew, I don’t know how many. I heard about 2 dozen total crew and other passengers who were having symptoms. So, there were about 100 test kits that were done, and they just now left the ship with those test kits. So, we won’t hear until the morning whether they found any positive results from that,” she explains.

Teresa Duncan Johnson and her husband were not on the initial cruise with the deceased passenger.

Despite the inconvenience, Johnson says everyone is currently in an upbeat mood.

She also said there are special precautions being taken on board the ship to prevent the potential spread of the virus in case anyone tests positive for COVID-19.

For example, passengers can no longer serve themselves on the buffet.

Instead, crew members are serving food while wearing protective gloves and clothing.

Also, passengers who are not related must have some distance with others on the ship.

Coast Guard members were able to get the tests from the ships via helicopter and take them to labs.