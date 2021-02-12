Local couple gets a special surprise at their wedding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s going to be a great weekend for Hallmark as a lot of people will be celebrating Valentine’s Day this Sunday, but it may be an even better weekend for a couple of local newlyweds.

What started out as a typical, pandemic-style, wedding ceremony turned into a big surprise.

Friday, Waynesboro native Alayna Baum and Austin Reid tied the knot at the beautiful Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

“We met fishing up in North Carolina where we’re stationed and he actually saw me before at work and thought I was really cute,” said Alayna.

Both Austin and Alayna are soldiers and sometimes their duties put a strain on their relationship. So, they decided to get married despite the pandemic.

“We wanted to keep it small anyways and just elope,” said Alayna.

Austin explained, “It was mostly due to separations due to work. You know, several hours away from each other at some points in our relationship but we held it together.”

And it paid off as the two joined together in holy matrimony. Shortly after kissing the bride, Aiken County’s very own and national recording artist Rhett Walker surprised the newlyweds with a special serenade.

“No idea,” said Austin.

“It was a very big surprise for us. My mom actually put us in a Valentine’s Day contest for us to be on 88.3 and they thought our story was great with us getting married, so they picked us. It’s a very big surprise,” said Alayna.

Staff with 88.3 WAFJ have surprised five other couples this week with a Rhett Walker ‘Singagram Valentine.’ Something that made Austin Alayna’s day even more special.

The couple added, “Playing it by ear. Playing it by ear. Our offer to buy a house just got accepted so we’re moving forward with buying a house together.”

Austin and Alayna had expected to be separated right after their wedding, due to their work. But it seems like cupid came early because distance won’t be a factor after all.

Good luck you two!