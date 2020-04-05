Local company makes hundreds of masks

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A local store is leading the way in helping people protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Employees at Carole’s Fabrics in Augusta learned about the shortage of face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, on April third, they made a post on Facebook about making masks for first responders and everyone who takes care of the public as well as people who could not find face coverings to protect themselves.

A dedicated team of employees developed a pattern and started working toward sewing masks.

in two days they had made 500 masks.

They have already donated to Safehomes of Augusta domestic violence shelter and Christ Community Health Center.

Carole Fabrics is working the Augusta Chamber of Commerce to identify other organizations that will need masks.

Organizations interested in the masks should contact customer.service@carolefabrics.com