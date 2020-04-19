Local college student on a mission to inspire during coronavirus pandemic

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A University of South Carolina Aiken student is on a mission to show that in spite of the pandemic we are in this together.

Antuwan Wade is back in his native Hampton County, where he has seen the first-hand devastation following the recent tornadoes there.

So wanting to show a higher power is in control, he’s painting angels across the entire county.

A handful of businesses already has his artwork on display on their storefronts.

He’s hoping to add angels all over the palmetto state.