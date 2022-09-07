SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — East Georgia State College in Swainsboro planted a flowering crabapple tree and set up poster boards depicting the events of 9/11 on Wednesday as a tribute to those who lost their lives 21 years ago.

These additions will help students grasp the impact it had on our country, said David Schecter, the president of the college.

“For us, honoring the past and making sure college is a place where you talk about American history, you talk about the sacrifices that the first responders made that day, you talk about those impacted families and those who lost their lives,” Schecter said. “We want the college to be a place where those discussions take place.”

The memorial seems to have already made an impact, as students said they’re appreciative that the school values the importance of the anniversary.

“I think it’s cool that they took the time to lay out information for us to stop and read,” said Erica Sumler, a student a EGSC. “Even though we hear about it every year and we always memorialize it, I still think that every year it still takes you back and you really just think about it even more.”

The poster boards are located in the Luck F. Gambrell building on campus, and they symbolize the sequence of events in chronological order that happened on September 11, 2001 to help clarify confusing details.

“Laying it out like this, kind of like a timeline, helps them understand it wasn’t just one flight, it wasn’t just the towers that collapsed that day,” said Harley Smith, the director of institutional advancement at EGSC. “This was an attack on our country and there’s so many events that led up to everything that day.”

This is the college’s first year holding a 9/11 memorial service, and it said it will continue to hold it in the future.

“This is so important, especially for our students,” Smith said. “Some of them weren’t even born in 2001 – so they know about 9/11, they know of the events, but they weren’t able to live it and really feel how powerful this was.”