AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A local church in Aiken County will hold a candlelight prayer vigil for students returning back to school.

The event will take place at Bell Grove Baptist Church on Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

Organizers say the church will be praying not only for children going back to school but also peace for the nation.

The church is located at 2300 Edgefield Highway in Aiken.