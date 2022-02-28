AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For Pastor Jeff Miller the violence in Ukraine hits close to home.

” It’s a big difference for me when I know people and I’ve been in their homes and eaten their food and spent weeks with them, and now knowing they are hearing bombs and wondering what they’re going to do with their little children,” Pastor of Vineyard Community Church Jeff Miller said.

Through its missions outreach, Vineyard Community Church has been providing people in Ukraine with emotional and financial support since 2012.

“Just saying that we care about something other than Augusta, Georgia. We want to be involved and we’ve made trips over there and invested in those things so it’s very important to us,” Miller said.

As the conflict intensifies in the country Miller said their efforts are needed now more than ever.

“I’ve eaten at these folks tables and their houses are probably empty right now because they’re in bomb shelters in Kyviv,” Miller said.

As his church continues their outreach efforts, he said right now the people of Ukraine need prayers and support from the community.

“Support is number one. Support and knowing that people care,” Miller said.