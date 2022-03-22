AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Some local children brought a popular book to life today.

Students at Lake Forest Hills Elementary participated in a puppet show based off the book “The Great Kapok Tree.”

The story is about a man in the Amazon rain forest who tries to cut down a Kapok tree.

He puts down his ax and takes a nap.

The animals of the rain forest appear and beg him not to destroy their world.

Students in the first through fifth grades played the roles of the animals in this animated and vibrant show.