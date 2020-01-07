Local businessowner loses money from Wrightsboro Rd. construction

Several million dollars have gone into Wrightsboro Rd. construction, and everyone is wondering when the orange cones will go away.

Those cones, street signs, and flashing arrows are constantly changing the lanes on Wrightsboro road. People are left not knowing the traffic changes which is hazardous to those around them.

Malina Chandler lives off of Wrighstboro Rd. She says, “the traffic around here is bad. I bust out two of my tires, and I just had to spend $300 to get my two tires fixed.”

Chandler is not the only one losing money from the construction.

John Sampson owns Chef Redd’s BBQ. He says, “my business dropped about $1,000 a day just from people not wanting to come through here because of the back up.”

Sampson is used to seeing a full house at lunch, but the time delays from traffic have shooed his customers away.

“A lot of people want to come for lunch. They know they can’t get in and get out for lunch to get back to work, so our lunch is almost nonexistent,” says Sampson.

The barbecue chef sees a beneficial future, but Assistant Traffic Director for the City of Augusta, John Ussery, says the project on North Leg Rd. and Wrightsboro Rd. it may not be done until right before Masters.

“After we’re done there will be a new traffic signal there. That will be upgraded. There’s more lanes and the storage for the left turn lanes and the right turn lanes will be increased,” says Ussery.

The local business owners wish the city would compensate for the business they’ve driven away.

“You know they pay millions of dollars to these contractors doing these roads, but they can’t pay $100, a couple thousand dollars that’s trying to, you know trying to make it,” says Sampson.

In the meantime…

“Fight the traffic and come on down,” says Sampson.

For the full interview with Ussery on details of the North Leg Rd. project and others, watch below: