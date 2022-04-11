AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After two years of non-traditional Masters Tournaments—people from all over the world stepped off the course and into nearby restaurants.

NewsChannel6 spoke with business owners who have experienced Masters week for several years and others for the first time.

“You spend so much time going, ‘oh it’s the Masters, it’s coming’ and you’re preparing for it and everybody’s a little on edge. But, once it’s over you can kind of breathe a sigh of relief,” The Bees Knees General Manager John Porter said.

The owners of Bees Knees have seen more than 20 Masters Weeks and say 2022 was a big one for them.

Their usual flow of customers is steady with locals who visit regularly, but during the Masters, things tend to fluctuate.

“During Masters week, it’s much more like, you’ll get really, really busy and then all of the sudden there will not be a single person in here for like two hours,” Porter said.

Another restaurant that’s had a few swings at Masters week is Fat Man’s, where owner Brad Usry says they generally serve during lunch hours, but this year saw more of a need for catering services.

“We had four or five homes we catered to. We do a big concert every year where we do the catering.”

2022 was the first Masters experience for the owners of La Michoacana.

“We thought– it was our first time– ever in the Masters, we thought we were going to be busy, but unfortunately we were slow,” Manager James Acheampong Jr. said.

Owners are already looking forward to seeing what kind of business Masters Patrons will bring next year.