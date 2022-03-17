AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — After a nearly three year break The St. Patrick’s Day festival was back in full swing in downtown Augusta.

Hundreds of people showed up for the event that included activities like bounce houses, live music and food.

It also gave local businesses a chance to share their products after what’s been a tough couple of years for many during the pandemic.

“This has been a nice change. I would say this has probably been the busiest I’ve seen post – COVID and I’m really excited about it,” Kiani Love said.

Kiani Love said its given her a chance to showcase her make up and lip products to the community.

“I think this type of opportunity is insurmountable for a brand.”

Brooklyn Zwinklis works in a local funnel cake vendor and said they’ve been coming to the festival for years.

Thursday was a chance to get back to doing what they love.

” Its great to see people out and about and excited. Its funny to see the people that you run into from three years ago. We’ve been setting up next to these same people for years now. Its nice to see returning faces,” Brooklyn Zwinklis said.