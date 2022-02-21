Local business receives $5,000 grant for restaurant relief during pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Running a restaurant during the pandemic hasn’t been easy.

“We had very few people walking into the restaurant. That’s the biggest void, not having people in your restaurant eating,” owner of Southern Salad Brad Usry said.

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and Southern Salad has definitely felt the blows.

A $5,000 grant from Intuit as part of the Quickbooks restaurant relief program is helping the restaurant as it continues to rebound during the pandemic.

“I think business is booming. I think people are ready to get out. This time of year, with New Year’s resolutions businesses like the Southern Salad see a boost at the beginning of the year,” Usry said.

It’s not the first time the restaurant has a received a grant — the first grant they got helped them to renovate their downtown location before opening.

“We applied for a grant when we we’re doing the construction and renovation here. We applied for a $5000 facade grant. It was spent on the front of the building,” Usry said.

With the help of Georgia Power and the Downtown Development Authority the grant money helped to transform an old building into what you see now.

Owner, Brad Usry said he hopes to see more business owners in the downtown area do the same.

“I would love to see more of that downtown to incentivize some of these people to renovate these buildings,” Usry said.

Overall, 20 restaurants in the Atlanta, Macon and Augusta area were awarded the five-thousand-dollar grants.