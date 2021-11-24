Local business owner gives back to Children’s Hospital Of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For many, the spirit of Thanksgiving means giving back to those who helped them.

This holds true for one local family and business owner. Tony Gallo, of GraniteArch Wealth Management remembers when his daughter Eve spent her teenage years fighting against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).

From 2013 to 2017 the Gallo family spent many hours within the walls of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, they were covered in comfort from the doctors and nurses and were touched by the strength of all the other families fighting for the lives of their children.

With that spirit still shining bright in the Gallo family heart, Wednesday they presented the Children’s Hospital of Georgia with a wagon full of toys, blankets and knitted hats all donated by the community and GraniteArch clients.

Tony Gallo tells NewsChannel 6, “Seeing the kids fight and what they go through, including Eve, forever made an impression on our hearts. It affected each member of our family in different ways, we feel blessed to be able to do something even as small as this toy drive to return care and kindness shown to us.”