COLUMBIA, Co. (WJBF)- ” I’ve been doing this for 14 years, Saturday was probably the busiest I’ve ever seen it”

Boats and people making their way into the water at Wildwood Park to have some fun in the sun… But with the amount of boaters, swimmers, kayakers and Jet skis on the water officials are asking boat captains to be extra vigilant this summer… and just like when you’re driving a car, make sure you have a designated driver.

“It’s always good to designate a sober skipper somebody’s driving the boat that’s going to stay sober for the day and get you back home safely” said Captain Jon Gridley, Sea Tow Clarks Hill.

Captain Jon says in order to keep you and you family safe, it’s important to follow basic rules like drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, make sure your phones are charge in case of emergency and wear a life jacket, especially kids under the age of 13.

Timothy Gantt says he goes boat riding with his family at least once a week and with a big crowd of people he says he’s being extra safe when the kids are on the tube.

“Big difference in the day is just all the boats and the water gets a lot choppier, so you just got to be aware of all the boats around you make sure you have a spotter because of course if the kids fall in the water there’s so many boats come so fast you got to make sure you get turned around” said Gantt.

Gantt says if you’re boating for the first time there are some important things to look out for.

“Always make sure your plugs in your boat that’s key because you don’t want it to sync make sure it’s running make sure you have plenty of fuel and you have a way that you have to pass always go to the right each boat knows to go to the right”

The Georgia and South Carolina DR as well as the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office patrol the lake frequently. Always check that you have the correct number of life jackets on board, a fire extinguisher and of course up to date registration.