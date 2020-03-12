Local blood donations needed desperately during coronavirus pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Usually, this time of the year blood banks across the country see an increase in donations. But donations at several CSRA blood centers are coming in very slow.

Right now, as fears of the novel coronavirus rise, blood donation organizations are urging everyone not to be worried.

“We’re all healthy here. Everybody who comes in they have to be healthy and free of symptoms to be able to donate,” said Ashley Whitaker, Director of Community Resources at the Shepeard Community Blood Center.

Whitaker explained all the blood that is donated to the Shepeard Community Blood Center is tested extensively by experts in the lab. Research from scientists at the Centers for Disease Control shows the newest coronavirus is spread from person to person or through respiratory droplets. Not through blood.

Whitaker confirmed, “Rest assured the products are safe. There’s no evidence that getting a blood transfusion that you can receive coronavirus from that.”

Flu season hit the local blood supplies hard this past February and with COVID-19 lingering, it may stretch the blood supply further. Shepeard Community Blood centers are in need of donors now more than ever and all of the donated blood stays in the CSRA.

“We’re not panicking yet. We are deferring donors who have been within the areas where coronavirus has been prevalent. I would like to ask people to consider donating blood apart of their emergency preparedness plan,” said Whitaker.

Meanwhile, Augusta leaders say they are taking proper precautions dealing with the coronavirus threat.

“Augusta is monitoring the situation with the corona(virus) very closely. We have great health professionals here helping mitigate this. So I think as we move forward we’re going to react the way we need to and take proactive steps,” said District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

To donate blood to the Shepherd Community Blood Center you must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and have a photo ID. To find a blood center near you, click or tap here.