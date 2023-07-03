SOUTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local business is gearing up for change in the next few weeks, but serving the community and helping others remains on the menu.

Bringing baked goods from scratch: that’s what Doyle’s Bakery has been doing in South Augusta for the last 8 years.

But in just a few weeks, the business will be known as Them Folks Bakery, but despite the name change, the owner says their mission is staying the same.

“I like to give back, and there’s just something about giving back that makes me happy inside,” said Doyle’s Bakery Owner, Nicole Story.

She founded Doyle’s Bakery 8 years ago, and it all started in her own kitchen.

“It was a side hustle that became more so of a passion, and it just kept evolving and getting bigger and bigger,” said Story.

But recently, she’s had to overcome personal issues about shame from gossip, and after healing from the pain, the name “Them Folks Bakery” came to mind.

According to Story, she already has big plans for the future with this new name.

“No matter what folks talk about or say, give them something sweet to eat! So “Them Folks Bakery” will give you something sweet to eat while you talk about folks,” Story said.

And even as they rebrand, the way they give back to the community will continue as they move forward.

“This has been that bakery that loves to give back. ‘Cause I don’t mind giving away free items. I don’t mind just giving: that’s the thing! Be a cheerful giver,” Story said.

Nicole is planning on having a back to school book bag drive on Saturday, July 29th.

It will be at the Doyle’s Bakery at 3025 Milledgeville Road, and it will go from 12-6 PM.

By that time, Story says she expects the new sign for the new name to be up for all to see.