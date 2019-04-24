Local author to discuss new historical biography

On Thursday, May 9 at the McCormick Library, local author Marion Sturkey will talk about his new book Bald Eagle of Edgefield. This biography focuses on the extraordinary life and times of Martin Gary from rural Edgefield. Gary commanded all Confederate cavalry forces north of Richmond during the Civil War and later served in the S.C. Senate where he was a vocal opponent of Reconstruction. Profane and controversial, his electrifying oratory led people to either love or hate him in extreme degrees. The 40 minute presentation includes more than 30 visuals and includes time for questions and discussion. The free library presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. A book signing and light refreshments will follow.

About the author:

Marion Sturkey served as a combat-assault helicopter pilot during the war in Vietnam. Thereafter he became a commercial pilot for the oil and gas industry. Later he worked as a manager at AT&T for 25 years. Marion now lives in Plum Branch, his original hometown. Bald Eagle of Edgefield is his 16th book.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.