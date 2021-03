AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An author and a former correctional officer is taking us on a journey inside prison walls.

Marquita Coleman joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about Redemption: The taste of a woman’s rage.

Coleman is also hosting a book signing pop up shop on Saturday, April 10 from 12-5 P.M. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel at 2651 Perimeter Parkway in Augusta.