Local artist holds art auction for student laptops

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Kids have been learning at home, and the Richmond County Board of Education has had trouble getting supplies.

One local woman making it her mission to turn her art into lap tops for virtual learners.

Who would have thought your casual Thursday beer night could help educate kids, yet here we are in 2020 and nothing is of surprise. While you’re cracking open a cold one, you’ll find some art pieces… It’s where it all begins.

COVID-19 struck, and local artist Candice Hurst just took a look around.

Hurst says she makes her art out of “rocks, and screws and drillbits spikes from the railroad…”

It’s just “stuff” on the ground, and it inspired her. What one might see as a stick in the mud, Hurst sees as an opportunity for art.

“You know it was my piece of mind just starting to make this art,” says Hurst.

It’s all for Richmond County Schools.

“I just couldn’t even imagine a child wanting to learn and not being able to because of not having the proper tools to,” says Hurst.

She’s donating the money from her art auction to purchase lap tops for students… and it all started at World of Beer’s staging area.

“Got booked for a gig singing with my band, so I said hey, while I’m here, can I just kill two birds with one stone and do this at my gig,” says Hurst.

She’s running a silent auction and has her art displayed on Thursday nights for the rest of October…. something her kitty enjoys… and so will students in need.

“Knowledge is power you know, future of country, future voters, no child left behind, you know really, education is everything, it can change someone’s life,” says Hurst.

Hurst is no stranger to the limelight in Augusta. A former back up singer and hairdresser for James Brown, Hurst also wrote a book about the Godfather of Soul and her time with him.