AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 4P Studios is an art gallery, custom frame shop, art teaching facility, & artist management company.

Throughout the year 4P Studios showcases Augusta’s local artists.

Now the studio is planning to hold an auction to help Ukraine.

“Last week, the conversations on everyone’s minds is Ukraine and how can we help and what’s appropriate to help, and a lot of people that I’ve been talking to, artists and friends, and family, there’s a sense of helplessness going around everywhere. How do you give back to something that is completely across the world from us,” said Owner, Regina Brejda.

It was then fellow artist Rachel Bingaman with Bing Art reached out about wanting to auction their own piece.

This started a conversation about opening up the auction to other artists.

The was a large response from fellow artists to help with the cause.

As of right now, roughly 30 artists who’ve committed works for the auction, with some artists coming from California, New Jersey, and Maryland.

4P Studios is expecting those numbers to grow and the deadline for submitting work for the auction is March 5th.

If you’re an artist and want to submit your work, you can send an email to info@4pstudiosart.com

Proceeds from the auction will go to support, Water Missions. They have a group on the ground and at the border, assessing immediate needs and partnering with other humanitarian organizations.

If you want to support by purchasing something during the auction keep an eye on 4P Studios social media account.

The will be online, and while the auction site isn’t up yet, they anticipate having the auction live by 3/17 and run for 3-4 days.

“When you have the opportunity to use talents in a positive way to give back, I think it’s like volunteering at your local soup kitchen, which I think is important too. We got to support our local community as well, but this is certainly something that’s at the forefront of a lot of topics of conversation amongst groups right now. So what can we do, and this is one of the ideas we came up with,” said Brejda.

If you miss the deadline to submit your art and still want to contribute, reach out to 4P studios and they may be able to help you.