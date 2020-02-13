Local animal shelter holding unique adoption event ahead of Valentine’s Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – If you are looking for love this Valentine’s Day, the Aiken County Animal Shelter, in conjunction with animal rescue group Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS), will host a special event on Thursday aimed at helping you find the perfect companion.

“We’ve got a lot of good looking guys and some pretty girls,” said FOTAS Programs Coordinator Kathy Jacobs of Thursday’s “Shelter Pet Speed Dating” event. “It’s going to be quite a competition. People can come in and every five minutes go from dog to dog and meet some of our family-friendly dogs that have been sitting here for a long time and are really desperate for a home.”

Shelter officials say the event is a fun way to deal with a situation that is anything but. They say they have taken in an abnormally high number of animals for this time of year.

“Right now we’re just getting in so many animals we only have one open kennel, which is a scary thing in case we have a lot of new animals to come in,” Jacobs said. “So we need to get these dogs into homes.”

The event will run during the shelter’s recently-extended Thursday hours from 5pm to 7pm at the facility on Wire Road. Refreshments will be available along with special adoption prices: $35 for dogs and puppies, $10 for cats and kittens.

