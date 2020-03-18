Local and national blood donations needed more than ever

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The local and national blood supply keeps getting lower during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Here at home, blood is needed more than ever.

“It’s a national emergency. We never thought we would be in a situation like this,” said Shepeard Community Blood Center President and CEO Dr. Kevin Belanger.

Over 4,000 blood drives across America have been canceled. That equals about 190,000 units of blood. About 20 blood drives have been canceled in the CSRA.

Dr. Belanger explained, “The Augusta area has been hit tremendously. Sixty percent of our donations come from high schools and corporations. And with the schools closing, all those students are no longer able to donate so we are in critical need because the patient care still goes on.”

Treatment for donor Chris Dexter’s 18-month old son will continue. Chris’s son was diagnosed with cancer at just 10 months old. Right now, Chris’s son is going through chemotherapy during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“The cancer patients really need the blood. They have to get multiple transfusions sometimes for every cycle and every cycle is about 21 days so you can imagine if they have multiple cycles, they really need it,” said Chris.

Dr. Belanger confirmed, “You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood and it can not be transfused by donating blood so that’s a good thing. We just need the population to come out and donate. More than ever we need folks to come donate to our centers.”

Blood from Shepeard is used to treat patients at many hospitals in the CSRA. The center needs to collect 140 units of blood per day to support local hospitals. If you do plan to donate blood at a Shepheard blood center, you have very little to worry about. Every donor goes through a physical before the needle is put in their arms.

“We disinfect. We practice universal precautions. You have to. That’s just a part of everyday business. We don’t get sick people through here like medical clinics do. You got to be healthy to donate blood and you got to be feeling well,” said Dr. Belanger.



Chris added, “If just donating a little blood can help out, then, by all means, I’m all for it.”

Soon Shepeard plans to roll their bloodmobile through neighborhoods so people will not have to travel far to donate blood. To donate at the Shepeard Community Blood Center in Evans, Aiken or Augusta they open at 9:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

March 19 there is an emergency blood drive in Waynesboro at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. That will be from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.