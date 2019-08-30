Local American Red Cross preparing as Hurricane Dorian approaches the mainland

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As Hurricane Dorian approaches the mainland of the US, volunteers with the American Red Cross in Augusta are preparing for a call to action.

So far, volunteers have been packing care kits with toiletries inside to send to people in areas that may be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

About 300 volunteers with the Red Cross from around the country have been deployed already but no volunteers from the CSRA. They are on standby.

American Red Cross of the Augusta Area Executive Director Susan Everitt said, “We really talk about disasters in three different phases. To prepare, respond, recover so right now we’re in the preparation phase for Hurricane Dorian. We anticipate needing to shelter up to 50,000 people within Florida and Georgia and South Carolina.”

