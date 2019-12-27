Local advocate seeking options for senior population in North Augusta with senior center

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — According to the National Council on Aging, senior centers serve as a gateway to the nation’s aging network connecting older adults to vital community services that can help them stay healthy and independent. A local advocate for seniors is looking to bring a new option to North Augusta.

“People become very lonely, they become very depressed and as a result their health declines. A senior center will helped them and prevent some of those things,” Elizabeth Jones told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

New numbers by the U.S. Census Bureau reports 27.2 percent of North Augustans are age 45-64. Seventeen-point-two percent of North Augustans are 65+ — that’s almost 20% of our population. In 10 years, 44.5 percent of North Augustans will be at least 55+.

“So people say, why are you advocating for senior center? I say, why not?” Jones said.

Jones wants to see the North Augusta Community Center transformed into a place where seniors can enjoy the company of one another and get powerful resources too.

“I travel 14 counties in Georgia and I see those senior centers and they serve as the hub for older adults to get access to much-needed resources,” Jones recalls. “So a lot of people feel very intimidated, regardless of what age, calling on the phone to request information about services. So think about an older adult, how they might not be able to maneuver a technical system, you know, put this number in and wait for this response. Coming to a senior center, they would have access to that information,” she added.

The advocate envisions it could also provide bingo, a book club, and so many other activities. Right now, the building is used as a rental space for civic organizations to hold monthly meetings.

“You can drive by this facility on any given day and this parking lot is empty,” Jones stated. “If you look, go back to the website for the North Augusta City Council and see how much revenue has been generated from rentals. You’ll see there is very little. So all we’re not asking the City to give up their revenue. We’re just asking to share the space,” she said.

Some local officials want a survey done to find out if people would actually use the facilities. “You know, our Council has had a build and they will come attitude. The amphitheater is being built. We don’t know whether people will come. The Green Jackets stadium was built before we knew whether people would come. So this is about older adults and I’m saying, give us the funding, let us use the facility and they will come,” she shared.

Meanwhile, the Riverview Park Activities Center is described as a Senior Center in the morning to early afternoon hours that transitions to a youth center after school hours. Jones is looking at serving a population of older adults who aren’t able to exercise at the level that activities at Riverview Park provide.

“So we’re talking about seated exercise over here versus standing exercise over at Riverview Park. So if for example, people wanted to participate in a tai chi class, that class can be taught totally seated tai chi. There are a number of adults who can stand for short periods of time, but they’re not able to stand for long periods of time. Their range of motion, is not great and also the balance issues. So you’ve got to be very careful when you start talking about providing exercise options for people who are 80+,” she added.

If you would like to provide your feedback on what options and services should be available to local residents, you can contact the North Augusta Advocates on Facebook.

If you are willing to be interviewed or provide statements, you can also communicate on the North Augusta 20/20 page or contact Ms. Jones at 803-270-6801.