Local actor making splash in entertainment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An actor from here in the CSRA, in Keysville, Georgia, is making a splash in the entertainment scene.

Lorenzo Williams joined weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about his role in Genius Aretha as well as 17 other movies he appeared in since October.

He also has several comedy shows coming up. One will be on May 14th at the Silver Spoon Event Center at 670 W Liberty Street. Another is scheduled to be held in North Augusta.

A TV series is also in the works called the Dante and Lorenzo Show. A short trailer in below.

You can find more information about Williams and his projects, watch the above video and visit his social media platforms by searching for Comedian Lorenzo Williams on all platforms.