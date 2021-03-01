Local activist stands by McCormick shooting suspect, condemns the violence

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars accused of shooting four people over the weekend.

“He did admit to me on yesterday that he did use cocaine in that house,” said activist Jack Logan.

Logan is the founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization and he is standing by his friend, Marteze Robinson. Logan says he thinks of Robison as a son.

He explained, “In the presence of me, he’s been one of the greatest young men I could ever meet.”

Right now, police say Marteze Robinson is locked up in the McCormick County Detention Center. He turned himself in Sunday.

Logan assisted and recalled, “We picked him up with no problem and we brought him to the detention center.”

Robinson is being charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault, and battery. He’s also facing a weapons charge.

Police say Robinson shot four people around 12:30 Sunday morning at Cherry Valley Apartments on Cherry Street. A complex that is for people 62-years-old and older. Logan said Robinson told him he was defending himself.

He added “In reading across social media, the other people are saying something totally different as well as Chief Willis saying that what witnesses said but there’s two sides to every story.”

Shortly before Robinson was taken to jail, he was mentally evaluated at a local hospital.

“If he have some type of mental disability that and drugs don’t mix. That and drugs don’t mix. If Marteze is in the wrong, justice must be served, and I still would be his friend. I would still lead him. I would not turn my back on him. That’s not what Jesus would want me to do,” said Logan.

Three of the four Sunday shooting victims are out of the hospital. One is in critical but stable condition.