APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – An Appling resident is competing in the 42nd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship.

In the last year Ryder Drake has competed in over 80 races and he’s only 7-years-old.

“Ryder, at about two, was riding a dirt bike with training wheels, and he’s been riding since then but he’s only really been racing in the last year, but he’s done really well. He’s leading the points in several south east series,” said Ryder’s Mother, Amanda Drake.

Ryder loves to compete but at the end of the day it’s all about doing the sport that he loves.

“It feels like riding a roller coaster in the air to me,” said Ryder.

Racing is a family activity for the Drakes.

“We are raving or riding every single weekend. It’s made us a really close tight knit family for sure,” said Amanda.

“It’s really fun because you have others to ride with, and people to talk to, and go on trails with other people,” said Ryder.

Even though Ryder’s racing career has just started he’s already received plenty of accolades and is currently the Tennessee State Champion for his bike class.

Qualifying for the National Championship was no easy task.

“In order to qualify for that he had to beat out hundreds of bikes, and area qualifiers and then a regional qualifier, and he is one of only 40 bikes that gets to compete on a PW 50 at the national championship,” said Amanda.

Ryder is excited to compete at a national level.

“I’ve never raced on this track before, and I’m very excited to ride on it because it has a lot of rolling hills so you can go fast,” said Ryder.

“So when he is not riding he has little toy dirt bikes that he is racing in the living room and in the backyard. He has a little electric bike that he rides when he’s not on the dirt bike. He was born to be on two wheels and a motor,” said his Mom.

Ryder is ready for competition and his family is proud that he’s made it this far, and now we’ll all have to wait and see if Ryder, rides his way to victory.

“I just want to say that I’m very proud of myself and I want to win this race and be strong and win it. A lot of people have helped me all of these years and my sponsors have helped me too,” said Ryder.

The 42nd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is happening July 31st-August 5th at Loretta Lynn Ranch.