Richmond County Sheriff Roundtree holds press conference regarding officer incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Tuesday morning in response to the death of 17-year-old D’angelo Burns and an incident that took place involving Deputy Brandon Keathley and Deputy Nicholas Nunes.

Burns was shot Friday at a home on Abelia drive, then taken to the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road where he died.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree states that Deputy Keathley and his trainee were the first to arrive to the scene, finding the victim in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

The Deputy and trainee then removed Burns from the vehicle and attempted to administer first aid. This is when Sheriff Roundtree states Deputy Nunes approached and attempted to take over the situation.

Sheriff Roundtree states that Deputy Keathley asked Deputy Nunes to step back, as they were still assessing the victim’s injuries. Deputy Nunes then reportedly shoved Deputy Keathley away. Keathley then reportedly struck Nunes in the back of the head with the tip of his stinger flashlight.

Another deputy arrived on scene and removed Deputy Nunes from the area while others continued to administer aid to Burns.

“The behavior of the two experienced deputies was embarrassing and highly inappropriate,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

An internal probe on how the incident was handled was launched.

Deputy Keathley has been suspended for 30 days with counselling. Deputy Nunes has received a written reprimand.

