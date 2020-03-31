Mayor Davis holds COVID-19 conference at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is set to hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

