Mayor Davis holds COVID-19 conference at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is set to hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The conference is set for 10 a.m. at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
