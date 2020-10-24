Live in Bamberg County and need help with food or utilities?

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — A local civil rights organization wants to make sure residents of Bamberg County are taken care of.

The Bamberg County Branch of the NAACP is helping residents with utilities and food.

If you need assistance, head over the Demark Deport from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In order to get financial assistance, you must provide a past due utility bill. Masks are required. Social Distancing will be enforced.

The help is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

An ID and proof of address are also required.