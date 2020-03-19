Augusta University leaders host virtual town hall on COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Family Y is helping medical professionals ad first responders. They need to be on the field at a moments notice, and with daycares closed, this can certainly make it difficult to find child care.

CSRA YMCA locations shut down this week, but starting at 7 am until 6 Monday through Friday they are opening it's doors as a daycare for first responders and health care personnel.