LIVE | Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis holds COVID-19 briefing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Hardie Davis, along with other city and state officials, will deliver an update regarding COVID-19 efforts in the City of Augusta and recent executive orders from the state and local governments. 

The stream is set to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m., Friday.

We will have a replay of the briefing available shortly after its conclusion.

