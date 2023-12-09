AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is proud to present the 2023 Augusta Christmas Parade.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. And you can watch it LIVE RIGHT HERE, or on MeTV.

There is a new parade route due to construction on Broad Street. Instead you can watch the parade make its way down Greene Street this year.

The parade will start at 10th and Greene, down to 7th St., and looping back on Telfair St. All connected roads will be closed starting at noon Saturday. Traffic will reroute down Broad St.

We’ll have a FULL REPLAY right here, shortly after the conclusion of the parade.

After the parade, and our broadcast, the tree lighting ceremony will take place downtown.

The tree lighting event starts at 4 p.m. at the Augusta Common.