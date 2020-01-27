Little progress after parking workshop

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners have been working on the paid parking program for downtown for months yet still no progress so this work session in an effort to get the paid parking program downtown in gear.

Bringing paid parking to downtown Augusta is proving easier said than done.

“I think we’re still stuck, the contact we need to talk about the contract, we need to talk about whether we want to put meters down when construction starts,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

City engineers along with a representative of the city’s parking management company attempting to address commission concerns about the parking program

Suggesting options to drop Saturdays from the program, and reducing the hours.

But some commissioners say now isn’t the time to talk about putting in parking kiosks, when the Broad Street Transportation sales tax project is scheduled to begin in two years.

“We all know Broad Street is scheduled to have a huge makeover why not wait until that project is over that way we’re not moving parking meters all around,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The city parking management consultants said with the Broad Street work it would be better to have the parking plan already in place, adding revenues from the parking program would cover all the costs.

But some commissioners left the work session far from satisfied with question and answer session.

“My question wasn’t answered it was I just don’t understand how you can project revenue when it’s got enforced there’s so many variables to it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

I think engineering department should have been involved a little bit earlier I think we would have been where we need to be,” said Commissioner Bobby Willliams.

Commissioner Sammie Sias, wants to put on next weeks commission agenda approval of the service area for parking downtown Fifth to 13th Streets however that’s drawing criticism from other members saying they don’t want to approve of this piecemeal approach to downtown parking In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.